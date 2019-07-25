China says construction launched on three new nuclear projects

SHANGHAI, July 25 (Reuters) - China has launched construction on three new nuclear power plants in the provinces of Shandong, Fujian and Guangdong, the country’s energy regulator said on Thursday, marking the end of a moratorium on new projects.

The National Energy Administration said construction had begun at Rongcheng in Shandong, Zhangzhou in Fujian and Taipingling in Guangdong.

The Zhangzhou project was the first new conventional nuclear project to be approved by China’s cabinet, the State Council, in three years.