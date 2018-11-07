Third China Westinghouse AP1000 reactor ready for commercial operation

SHANGHAI, Nov 7 (Reuters) - A Westinghouse-designed AP1000 nuclear reactor on China’s east coast is ready to go into commercial operation after completing a test run, the China National Nuclear Power Corp (CNNP) said.

The second unit at Sanmen in Zhejiang province will be the third AP1000 reactor to go into commercial operation in China. It completed a 168-hour full-power test run on Nov. 5, and has met commercial operation conditions, CNNP said in a statement posted on its website Tuesday.

The first Sanmen unit went into commercial operation on Sept. 20.

China gave the go-ahead to build four Westinghouse-designed AP1000 reactors in 2007, but the technology has been beset by years of delays as a result of safety concerns and unanticipated design problems.