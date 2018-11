BEIJING, Nov 14 (Reuters) - China’s government has appointed a senior oil industry executive as the country’s top energy official, state-run media China Energy News reported on Wednesday.

Zhang Jianhua, president of China’s largest oil and gas group CNPC, has been named director of the National Energy Administration, according to China Energy News, becoming the first oil industry executive to take that role. (Reporting by Chen Aizhu Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)