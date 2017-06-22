FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
China sells 5-year yuan bond at 4.1 pct coupon in Hong Kong
#Chinese Labor Unrest
June 22, 2017 / 4:25 AM / 2 months ago

China sells 5-year yuan bond at 4.1 pct coupon in Hong Kong

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 22 (Reuters) - China sold 7 billion ($1.02 billion) yuan-denominated offshore bonds in Hong Kong to institutional investors on Thursday, said the Ministry of Finance, which has tapped the market for the ninth consecutive year.

Bonds of various tenors were offered, among which the largest amount sold was 5 billion yuan of three-year bonds priced at 3.99 percent, according to the Hong Kong Monetary Authority.

Another 2 billion yuan five-year bonds were priced 4.10 percent.

$1 = 6.8313 Chinese yuan Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

