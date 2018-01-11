IL&FS Transportation Networks sells 900 mln yuan dim sum bond at 8 pct

HONG KONG, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Indian infrastructure firm IL&FS Transportation Networks has completed its sale of a 900 million yuan ($138.23 million) three-year dim sum bond priced at 8 percent, marking the first high-yield dim sum deal in more than a year.

Order books for the bond amounted to more than 2 billion yuan from 52 accounts. Asian investors accounted for 97 percent and European investors took up 3 percent.

Fund and asset managers accounted for 92 percent, followed by commercial banks at 5 percent and private banks at 3 percent.

The offshore yuan bond market lost momentum over the past few years as the yuan’s increased volatility and depreciation expectation dampened investors’ appetite to hold yuan assets. ($1 = 6.5110 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Sam Holmes)