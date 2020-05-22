Healthcare
May 22, 2020 / 1:45 AM / Updated an hour ago

CNOOC launches combined Penglai oilfield project in Bohai Bay

1 Min Read

BEIJING, May 22 (Reuters) -

* CNOOC Ltd, a listed branch of China National Offshore Oil Corp, has launched its combined Penglai 19-3 Oilfield Area 4 adjustment and Penglai 19-9 oilfield Phase II project

* The offshore development is in China’s Bohai Bay and is expected to reach peak production of 15,681 barrels of crude oil per day in 2022

* CNOOC Ltd holds a 51% interest in the project and is the operator; ConocoPhillips China, a subsidiary of U.S. oil giant ConocoPhillips, holds a 49% interest (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Tom Daly; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below