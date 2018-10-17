FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 17, 2018 / 2:50 AM / Updated an hour ago

China's Zhoushan city says in talks with Exxon Mobil for a $7 bln ethylene plant

1 Min Read

ZHOUSHAN, China, Oct 17 (Reuters) - China’s Zhoushan city government is in talks with oil major Exxon Mobil Corp to build a $7 billion ethylene plant, it said in a statement released on Wednesday.

The facility would have annual production capacity of 1.5 million to 1.8 million tonnes, the statement said.

The city in eastern China also said it is in talks with United States-based conglomerate Honeywell for a 10,000 tonne per year catalyst production project.

Reporting by Meng Meng and Dominique Patton; editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
