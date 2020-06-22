FACTBOX-Details on China's low-sulphur fuel oil contract

(Adds night trading hours in table) SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE, June 22 (Reuters) - China's Shanghai International Energy Exchange launched its low-sulphur fuel oil futures contract on Monday June 22. The yuan-denominated contract is China's latest derivative commodity product open to foreign investor participation and is aimed at becoming Asia's price benchmark for the cleaner shipping fuel now required. The contract could further China's ambition to build a regional bunkering hub in Zhoushan port to vie for the multibillion-dollar ship fuel market dominated by Singapore. China's bonded marine fuel market of about 12 million tonnes a year is dwarfed by the 47.5 million tonnes of bunkers that leading bunkering centre Singapore sold in 2019. Below are the contract's specification and details: Product name Low-sulphur fuel oil, max sulphur content of 0.5% Contract size 10 metric tonnes per lot Price quotation yuan per tonne Daily price limits ±5% from the settlement price of the previous trading day Minimum trading margin 8% of contract value Trading hours 9:00-11:30 a.m., 1:30-3:00 p.m. and 9:00-11:00 p.m. Monday-Friday (Beijing Time) Last trading day The last trading day of the month prior to the delivery month (postponed accordingly if it is a national holiday or weekend) Settlement type Physical delivery Delivery months January, February, March, April, May, June, July, August, September, October, November, and December Delivery period Five consecutive trading days after the last trading day Designated delivery - Sinochem-Xingzhong Oil Staging storage facilities (Zhoushan) Co., Ltd. - Zhejiang Offshore Petroleum Reserve Co., Ltd. - Dading Petroleum Logistics Co., Ltd. - Yangshan Shengang International Oil Logistics Co., Ltd. Storage capacity 570,000 tonnes approved capacity, 320,000 tonnes active Storage fee 3 yuan per tonne each day Delivery fee 1 yuan per tonne (exempted until Jan 8, 2021) (Reporting by Emily Chow in Shanghai and Chen Aizhu in Singapore; additional reporting by Tom Daly in Beijing; Editing by Tom Hogue and David Goodman)