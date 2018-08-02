FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 2, 2018 / 8:09 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Shanghai oil exchange confirms considering market maker plan for crude contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 2 (Reuters) -

* Shanghai International Energy Exchange (INE) said on Thursday it is considering setting up a market maker scheme for its crude oil futures contract following requests from investors

* The news confirms a Reuters report earlier on Thursday that the exchange had approached brokers about finding a potential market maker to help drum up activity in its nascent oil contract that launched four months ago. (Reporting by Josephine Mason and Meng Meng; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

