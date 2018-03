BEIJING, March 26 (Reuters) -

* China’s Shandong Wonfull was the first independent oil refiner to trade the newly-launched Shanghai crude oil futures in the early morning session, a company source told Reuters

* The source did not give any further details

* Independent refiners are often known as teapots

* Glencore was the first company to trade the derivatives which debuted on Monday morning (Reporting by Meng Meng and Josephine Mason; editing by Richard Pullin)