China's INE adds PetroChina Fuel Oil Corp's tanks as futures warehouse

SINGAPORE, April 21 (Reuters) - China’s Shanghai International Energy Exchange (INE) said on Tuesday it has added another 100,000 cubic metres of a South China-based storage owned by PetroChina Fuel Oil Corp as delivery tanks for crude oil futures.

After the increase, a total of 500,000 cubic metres of tankage space owned by the state oil firm in Zhanjiang of Guangdong province are now designated for the purpose of futures delivery.

This brings the exchange’s total warehouse capacity for crude oil futures to 6 million cubic metres, or about 37.8 million barrels, marking an increase of over two-thirds in less than a month as the exchange attempts to meet rising demand for crude oil deliveries.

INE can potentially expand the Zhanjiang warehouse space to 700,000 cubic metres, the exchange said in a statement.

The latest storage addition follows similar moves since early April as the exchange approved tank farms in Yangpu, Rizhao and Dalian to boost the warehouse space. (Reporting by Chen Aizhu, editing by Louise Heavens)