SINGAPORE, April 16 (Reuters) - China’s Shanghai International Energy Exchange (INE) said on Thursday it has approved another 1.2 million cubic metres of PetroChina’s storage in the northeastern port of Dalian as delivery tanks for crude oil futures.

INE will first use 800,000 cubic metres (about 5.04 million barrels) of the Dalian tank farm for futures deliveries, the exchange said in a statement. (Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Toby Chopra)