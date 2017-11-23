FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shanghai exchange says it mulls natgas, refined products contracts
Sections
Featured
Nuclear strategists call for bold move: scrap ICBM arsenal
Special Reports
Nuclear strategists call for bold move: scrap ICBM arsenal
The resignation – and return – of Lebanon's Hariri
Reuters Backstory
The resignation – and return – of Lebanon's Hariri
Bond fund investors stirred, but not shaken
Exchange-traded funds
Bond fund investors stirred, but not shaken
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 23, 2017 / 4:05 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Shanghai exchange says it mulls natgas, refined products contracts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) is considering to launch natural gas and refined oil products futures contracts as it continues to prepare for its long-awaited crude oil contract, Jiang Yan, chairman of the exchange, told Reuters on Thursday.

He declined to give a timeline for the crude launch.

The Shanghai International Energy Exchange (INE), a subsidiary of ShFE, which will operate the crude contract, had said in July it aimed to launch the contract this year but has not set a date as yet. (Reporting by Meng Meng and Josephine Mason; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.