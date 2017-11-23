Shanghai exchange says it mulls natgas, refined products contracts

SHANGHAI, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) is considering to launch natural gas and refined oil products futures contracts as it continues to prepare for its long-awaited crude oil contract, Jiang Yan, chairman of the exchange, told Reuters on Thursday.

He declined to give a timeline for the crude launch.

The Shanghai International Energy Exchange (INE), a subsidiary of ShFE, which will operate the crude contract, had said in July it aimed to launch the contract this year but has not set a date as yet. (Reporting by Meng Meng and Josephine Mason; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)