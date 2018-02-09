UPDATE 1-Shanghai exchange plans China's first crude oil futures

(Adds CSRC confirmation of launch date; details of deliverable crudes) Feb 9 (Reuters) - China plans to launch its long-awaited crude oil futures contract on March 26, the China Securities Regulatory Commission said on Friday, a move that will potentially shake up pricing of the world's largest commodity market. It will compete with two other crude derivatives, U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) and London's Brent, which are traded mainly on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) owned by CME Group and the Intercontinental Exchange. Below are the details of the Shanghai International Energy Exchange crude oil contract as published on the SHFE and INE websites. here here Deliverable crudes Dubai (0), Upper Zakum (0), Oman (0), (with premiums/discounts Qatar Marine (0), Masila (+5 yuan per to INE price) barrel), Basrah Light (-5 yuan per barrel), Shengli (-5 yuan per barrel) Unit 1,000 barrels per lot Currency/unit Yuan per barrel (excludes tax) Minimal change CNY 0.10 per barrel Price limits Not more than ±4 percent from previous day's settlement Contract delivery Monthly contracts for the first twelve months out. Contracts for March, June, September and December for the following two years. Trading period 9am-11.30am; 1.30pm-3pm Contract expiry Contract expires on the last trading day of the delivery month. The INE reserves the right to adjust the last trading day according to China's public holiday. Delivery date Five days after contract expiry Crude oil specification Medium-sour crude with an API gravity of 32 degrees and 1.5 percent sulphur. The INE will specify separately the crude grades that can be delivered and their respective premiums. Delivery location Bonded warehouses as designated by the INE Minimum transaction margin 5 percent of contract value Delivery method Physical delivery Transaction code SC Listed unit Shanghai International Energy Exchange (INE) (Reporting by Florence Tan in SINGAPORE and Chen Aizhu in BEIJING; editing by Richard Pullin)