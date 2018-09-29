FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 29, 2018 / 8:41 AM / Updated an hour ago

China hikes 2019 non-state oil import quota to 202 mln tonnes - Commerce Ministry

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 29 (Reuters) - China’s Commerce Ministry said on Saturday it will issue 202 million tonnes of crude oil import quotas for “non-state trade”, generally meaning independent refiners, marking a 42-percent rise from this year’s levels.

It is the second consecutive year that Beijing has increased the quota, which is equivalent to 4.04 million barrels per day (bpd).

The ministry said in a statement companies must submit their applications for the quotas by Nov. 10.

Reporting by Josephine Mason and Hallie Gu Editing by Shri Navaratnam

