Healthcare
April 3, 2020 / 2:40 AM / Updated an hour ago

PetroChina's Ningxia refinery hikes crude processing rate to 93%

1 Min Read

BEIJING, April 3 (Reuters) -

* The Ningxia refinery, owned by PetroChina, has raised the operation rate of its crude oil processing units to 93%, as of April 1, from 72% last month, the company said in a statement on Friday.

* Hit by the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, Ningxia refinery processed 943,600 tonnes of crude oil in the first quarter, a drop of 82,000 tonnes from a year-ago period.

* China’s oil refineries had lowered crude oil throughput in the past two months as the flu-like outbreak dampened fuel consumption.

* Ningxia refinery has an annual crude oil processing capacity of 5 million tonnes. (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Shivani Singh, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below