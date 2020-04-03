PetroChina's Ningxia refinery hikes crude processing rate to 93%

BEIJING, April 3 (Reuters) -

* The Ningxia refinery, owned by PetroChina, has raised the operation rate of its crude oil processing units to 93%, as of April 1, from 72% last month, the company said in a statement on Friday.

* Hit by the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, Ningxia refinery processed 943,600 tonnes of crude oil in the first quarter, a drop of 82,000 tonnes from a year-ago period.

* China’s oil refineries had lowered crude oil throughput in the past two months as the flu-like outbreak dampened fuel consumption.

* Ningxia refinery has an annual crude oil processing capacity of 5 million tonnes. (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Shivani Singh, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)