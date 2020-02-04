Chinese Labor Unrest
China cuts retail gasoline, diesel prices by 5% on global oil slide

SINGAPORE, Feb 4 (Reuters) - China announced on Tuesday it will cut retail ceiling prices for gasoline by 420 yuan ($60.07) per tonne and diesel by 405 yuan, in the first price reduction this year to track falling global oil prices .

The National Development and Reform Commission said the price cuts take effect from Wednesday.

The cuts will represent about 5% on both gasoline and diesel prices, Reuters’ calculations showed based on the fuel prices the state planner published on its website.

$1 = 6.9924 Chinese yuan renminbi Reporting by Chen Aizhu; editing by Jason Neely

