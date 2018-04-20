FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 20, 2018 / 2:58 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China's Hengli Group wins approval for 20 mln T annual crude oil quota -exchange filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, April 20 (Reuters) - Chinese private chemical giant Hengli Group has obtained state approval for an annual crude oil import quota of 20 million tonnes, the group’s listed unit Hengli Petrochemical said in an exchange filing late on Thursday.

The approval came from the National Development and Reform Commission, the company said, without giving details on how many quotas will be available this year for its new refinery being built in the northeast Chinese port city Dalian.

Reporting by Meng Meng and Chen Aizhu; editing by Richard Pullin

