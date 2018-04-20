China's Hengli Group wins approval for 20 mln T annual crude oil quota -exchange filing

BEIJING, April 20 (Reuters) - Chinese private chemical giant Hengli Group has obtained state approval for an annual crude oil import quota of 20 million tonnes, the group’s listed unit Hengli Petrochemical said in an exchange filing late on Thursday.

The approval came from the National Development and Reform Commission, the company said, without giving details on how many quotas will be available this year for its new refinery being built in the northeast Chinese port city Dalian.