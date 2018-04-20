UPDATE 2-China's private chemical giant Hengli wins approval for crude oil quota

* Hengli to start trial runs at 400,000-bpd refinery in Oct

* Plant aims to buy Saudi crude oil - sources

* Hengli has applied for fuel export quota-sources

* Could pose challenge to smaller independent plants (Adds background; plans to process Saudi oil)

By Meng Meng and Chen Aizhu

BEIJING, April 20 (Reuters) - Chinese authorities have approved a 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) crude import quota for private chemical producer Hengli Group, which aims to start trial runs on a newly built refinery in October.

The group’s listed unit Hengli Petrochemical said in an exchange filing late on Thursday that the National Development and Reform Commission, the state economic planner, had approved the quota.

“We will start using our quota this year,” said a senior Hengli official, who declined to be identified because he was not authorised to speak to the media. “We hope to get enough allowances for the refinery to start trial operations in October.”

At 400,000 bpd, Hengli’s plant in the northeast port city of Dalian, will be among the five biggest refineries in China. Another private chemical firm, Zhejiang Ronsheng Group, is also expected to start operating a new 400,000-bpd refinery in the eastern city of Zhoushan later this year.

The additional production capacity in China is likely to add pressure on the country’s small, or “teapot”, refineries, seen as the most vulnerable to increased competition because of their modest output. Many “teapot” refineries produce less than 100,000 bpd.

Hengli, which started as a small chemical fiber maker, operates a 6.6 million tonnes per year plant making purified terephthalic acid (PTA), the world’s largest. PTA is a feedstock for producing polyester.

Although the NDRC grants approval for quotas, the Commerce Ministry determines how much of a quota can be put to use.

“For next year, we are confident of getting 20 million tonnes of allowances from the government,” the senior Hengli official said.

He said the refinery’s two crude distillation units (CDU) are designed to process 30 percent Saudi medium-grade crude, 60 percent Saudi heavy and 10 percent Qatar Marine crude.

Hengli sources have said previously that the company had applied for a quota to export fuel oil.

The senior official said Hengli would work with state refinery giants Sinopec and PetroChina on domestic fuel sales, but didn’t elaborate. (Reporting by Meng Meng and Chen Aizhu in Beijing; Additional reporting by Florence Tan in Singapore; editing by Richard Pullin and Neil Fullick)