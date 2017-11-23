China independent refiners group applied for 2018 fuel export quotas

SHANGHAI, Nov 23 (Reuters) - A newly formed group of China’s independent oil refiners filed an application with the country’s Ministry of Commerce on Wednesday for fuel export quotas next year, a source with one of the group’s member companies said on Thursday.
A group of six independent refiners set up a $5 billion joint venture to compete with state-owned oil companies and privately owned chemical companies in September.
The government has excluded independent plants this year from exporting refined fuel, having granted quotas only to state refiners.
