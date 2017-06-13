FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China issues third set of fuel export quotas under tolling scheme -traders
#Chinese Labor Unrest
June 13, 2017 / 3:38 AM / in 2 months

China issues third set of fuel export quotas under tolling scheme -traders

1 Min Read

BEIJING, June 13 (Reuters) - China issued its third batch of quotas for refined fuel exports, totalling 9.06 million tonnes under the so-called processing scheme, two trading sources with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

The quotas will be valid till the end of this year and were assigned to China National Petroleum Corp, Sinopec Corp, China National Offshore Oil Corp and Sinochem Group.

The Ministry of Commerce did not immediately respond to request for comment. (Reporting by Chen Aizhu in Beijing and Jessica Jaganathan in Singapore; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

