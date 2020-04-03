China's top refiners to hike output by 10% in April as fuel demand on the mend-sources

SINGAPORE, April 3 (Reuters) - China’s top fuel producers are set to raise April crude throughput by a combined 755,000 barrels per day (bpd), or 10% from March, as domestic fuel demand is recovering from the coronavirus outbreak, Reuters’ calculations based on interviews with six industry sources showed.

Sinopec, Asia’s top refiner, is expected to raise throughput by at least one million tonnes in April from March, or 400,000 bpd, said three industry sources with knowledge of Sinopec operations. (Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Tom Hogue)