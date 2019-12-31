UPDATE 1-China's Zhejiang Petrochemical completes phase 1 startup at refinery-petchem complex

(Adds details of facilities)

SINGAPORE, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Zhejiang Petroleum & Chemical Co Ltd, one of two new major refineries built in China in 2019, said on Tuesday it has started up the remaining units in the first phase of its refinery and petrochemical complex.

The complex, in east China’s Zhoushan city, is now producing oil products and chemicals to commercial specifications, Zhejiang Petrochemical said on its website.

The company, 51% owned by private chemical group Zhejiang Rongsheng Holdings, said it has started test production at ethylene, aromatics and other downstream facilities, without giving further details.

Zhejiang Petrochemical started a first 200,000 barrels per day (bpd) crude processing unit in late May, following on from the start of a 400,000-bpd refinery owned by another private chemical major Hengli Petrochemical.

The newly started units at Zhejiang Petrochemical should include a second 200,000-bpd crude unit, a 1.2 million tonnes per year (tpy) ethylene unit and a 2 million tpy paraxylene unit, according to several industry sources with knowledge of the plant’s operations.