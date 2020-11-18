Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Oil and Gas

FACTBOX-China's new commercial crude storage, refineries in 2021

By Reuters Staff

    Nov 18 (Reuters) - Chinese private refiners, storage firms and port
operators are expected to lead the building of commercial crude oil tank farms
in 2021, overshadowing state refiners and extending a storage boom that
contributed to record stockpiles this year.            
    An estimated 25.4 million cubic metres, or 164 million barrels, of tank
space is expected to be added between the start of the fourth quarter this year
and the end of 2022, according to a Reuters tally based on interviews with
companies and company statements and local media reports. 
    Of these, about 100 million barrels, equivalent to nine days of China's
crude imports, would come from investors that exclude state refiners Sinopec
 and PetroChina and will likely be ready for use in 2021.
    Firms include private refiners such as Hengli Petrochemical and
Shandong Hongrun Group, port authorities in Qingdao and Rizhao, as well as
storage operator Zhonggu in east China's Zhoushan free trade zone.  
    The list below shows planned commercial storage projects as well as planned
crude distillation units (CDUs) in China.
    
 Commercial storage (Unit: million cubic metres)
 Owners             Location      Capacity       Startup  Bonded 
 Hengli             Dalian              3.6      Q4 2020  yes
 Petrochemical                                            
 Rizhao port        Rizhao              1.6     Dec 2020         
 Dekun Energy       Rizhao                2      Q4 2020  yes
 Qingdao port,      Qingdao             0.6     planning         
 Qilu Expressway                                          
 investment                                               
 Hongrun            Weifang             2.2      Q1 2021  yes 
 Hongrun            Weifang             2.8      Q4 2021         
 Qingdao port       Dongjiakou,         1.6      H2 2020         
                    Qingdao                               
 Yantai port        Yantai              1.2     Aug 2021  
 Sinopec            Luoyang             0.8     2021 May complete
                                                     construction
 Sinopec            Yueyang             0.8       Jun-21         
 Sinopec            Zhanjiang           1.5     end 2020         
 Sinopec            Kuche               0.8   under construction,
                                                      no timeline
 Bohai Hebei        Huanghuagang      0.298     end 2020         
 Investment Group   port                                  
 Zhonggu Storage    Zhoushan            0.6     end 2021  yes
 and                                                      
 Transportation                                           
 (Zhoushan) Co                                            
 Zhonggu Storage    Zhoushan          0.645     end 2022  yes
 and                                                      
 Transportation                                           
 (Zhoushan) Co                                            
 Sinopec            Tianjin             1.6                 under
                                                  construction,no
                                                         timeline
 Sinopec            Maoming             1.6     planning         
 PetroChina         Jieyang             1.2    2022 June         
 
 New CDUs (unit: 1,000 bpd)
 Investor          Location        CDU Size     Start-up 
 ZPC               Zhoushan                200           Nov-2020
 ZPC               Zhoushan                200            Q2-2021
 Sinopec Luoyang   Luoyang, Henan           40            Q1-2021
 Sinopec Beihai    Beihai,                  30           Jun-2021
                   Guangxi                      
 Hebei Xinhai      Cangzhou,Hebei          160           end-2021
 Shenghong         Lianyungang,            320           end-2021
 Petrochemical     Jiangsu                      
 Source: Reuters, companies
  (cubic metres =6.3 barrels)

 (Reporting by Muyu Xu in Beijing and Chen Aizhu in Singapore; Additional
reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Florence Tan and Richard Pullin)
