China CNPC extends Oman oil production contract for 15 yrs

SINGAPORE, Aug 8 (Reuters) -

* China National Petroleum Co., or CNPC, has extended a contract for developing an aged oilfield in Oman for another 15 years, the Chinese state oil and gas group said on Thursday

* In 2002, CNPC won a 50 percent stake in Oman Block 5, an oilfield that covers an area of 992 sq kms (383 square miles) but was producing only 700 tonnes of crude oil a day after more than a decade of over-rapid drilling, CNPC said on its website

* Using technology such as horizontal water injection widely applied in China, CNPC raised output at Block 5 to 2.62 million tonnes in 2018, or about 52,400 barrels per day (bpd), it said

* Production at the block reached 1.33 million tonnes in the first half of this year

* Oman, a member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), produced an average of 978,400 bpd of oil 2018