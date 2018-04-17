FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 17, 2018 / 1:28 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PBOC has not conducted reverse repos so far this morning - traders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, April 17 (Reuters) - China’s central bank has not conducted reverse bond repurchase agreements through its open market operations so far on Tuesday morning, traders said.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) didn’t post an official statement on its website on whether or not it intends to skip the reverse repo operations on Tuesday.

It usually posts such statements at about 0110 GMT if it decides to skip the operations.

There are no reverse repos due to mature for the day, but a batch of medium-term lending facility (MLF) loan worth 367.5 billion yuan ($58.55 billion) is set to expire on Tuesday. ($1 = 6.2771 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Sam Holmes)

