February 4, 2020 / 1:31 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China c.bank to inject 500 bln yuan via reverse repos on Tuesday - traders

SHANGHAI, Feb 4 (Reuters) - China’s central bank will inject 500 billion yuan ($71.22 billion) through open market operations on Tuesday, traders said, after an injection of 1.2 trillion yuan a day earlier.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) will pump 380 billion yuan via 7-day reverse repos into the banking system, and another 120 billion yuan via 14-day tenor.

With 100 billion yuan worth of 14-day reverse repos maturing on Tuesday, the PBOC will inject a net 400 billion on the day. ($1 = 7.0208 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

