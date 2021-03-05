China to raise its wheat, rice minimum purchase price in 2021

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, March 5 (Reuters) - China will raise its minimum purchase price for wheat and rice appropriately in 2021, said the country’s premier Li Keqiang in his annual work report on Friday at the opening of this year’s meeting of parliament.

Li also said in his report that China will expand the production of edible oilseeds this year. (Reporting by Shivani Singh and Dominique Patton in Beijing, Emily Chow in Shanghai Editing by Shri Navaratnam)