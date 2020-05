BEIJING, May 22 (Reuters) - China’s plan for a 5% reduction in electricity prices for industrial and commercial businesses will be extended till the end of the year, Premier Li Keqiang said in his annual work report on Friday.

China had reduced electricity prices for companies, except high-energy consuming industries, by 5% from Feb. 1 to June 30. (Reporting by Tom Daly, Min Zhang and Muyu Xu, Writing by Shivani Singh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)