UPDATE 1-China sets moderate nuke power target, to accelerate unconventional resources

BEIJING, March 5 (Reuters) - China said on Friday it will take active and well-ordered steps to develop its nuclear power on the basis of ensuring its safe use in 2021, and has set a moderated goal for expanding the sector over the next five years.

China, the world’s third-largest largest nuclear power producer, aims to have 70 gigawatts (GW) of installed capacity by 2025, the government said in its 2021-2025 plan delivered to parliament on Friday.

China originally aimed to bring total nuclear installed capacity to 58 GW by 2020, and have at least 30 GW under construction, but it failed to meet the target following a long moratorium on new projects as well as delays at new third-generation plants.

The government also called for accelerating unconventional oil and gas resource development during the five-year period, including deep-sea offshore China and deep onshore reservoirs that require more sophisticated equipment manufacturing and drilling technology.

The world’s top energy consumer will continue to expand infrastructure spending especially on natural gas by 2025, including building long-distance domestic trunk lines to transport gas from Russia’s Siberia, as well as a second project to pipe gas from southwestern Sichuan to the east.

