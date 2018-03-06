FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
CERAWeek
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
March 6, 2018 / 10:23 AM / in 13 hours

China's Hainan govt will not offer support to HNA Group - vice governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 6 (Reuters) - China’s Hainan provincial government does not intend to offer support to cash-strapped, aviation-to-financial services conglomerate HNA Group , Vice Governor Mao Chaofeng said on Tuesday.

Mao, asked on the sidelines of China’s annual meeting of parliament whether the provincial government will offer support to HNA, said the government will not interfere in a company’s operations and cannot contravene the rules of the market economy.

Mao said, however, there should not be any problems for HNA Group given the quality of its assets and the current situation.

HNA, which is based in Hainan, has been selling assets and shareholdings, while restructuring its widespread operations, following a $50 billion investment spree that left the company in a precarious cash crunch. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Matthew Miller; Writing by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim COghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.