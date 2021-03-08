Exclusive: China Huadian to shut 3 GW of coal-fired power capacity by 2025 - chairman

BEIJING (Reuters) - China Huadian Corp aims to close more than 3 gigawatts (GW) of coal-fired power capacity in the next five years and increase renewables to make up half of its total power generation mix, company chairman told Reuters on Monday.

Huadian, China’s third largest power generator by capacity, aims to add 75 GW renewable power capacity over the 2021-2025 period and to bring its carbon emissions to a peak by 2025, Wen Shugang, chairman of Huadian Group, said in a written response to Reuters questions on the sidelines of China’s annual parliament meeting.

“Huadian is drafting the detailed action plan for the carbon emission peak. We target to raise non-fossil fuel to 50% of total power generation capacity by 2025, and non-coal power to 60%,” said Wen. Non-coal power refers to renewable fuels plus gas.

Huadian had total installed capacity of 153 GW by end-2019. of which, non-fossil fuel accounted for about 29%, based on Reuters calculations using company data. Huadian did not disclose non-coal power assets in 2019 but said thermal capacity was 108 GW, which includes coal and gas.

In the next five years, the company will develop and scale up renewables projects, including hydropwer plants, and look for overseas greenfield projects and acquisitions, Wen said.

China’s major utilities have been scrambling to improve their power generation portfolio in response to President Xi Jinping’s climate pledge of capping China’s carbon emissions before 2030 and bolster solar and wind capacity to 1,200 GW by 2030.

So far, four out of China’s top five power generators, except for China Energy Group, have published plans on when their carbon emissions will peak.

In its 2021-2025 plan delivered to the Chinese parliament on Friday, Beijing called for a rapid boost to renewable power generation to help China meet its goal of having non-fossil fuels meet around 20% of total energy consumption by 2025.