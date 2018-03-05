China's M2 growth to be at similar pace this year vs. 2017 - economic planner

SHANGHAI, March 5 (Reuters) - China’s outstanding total social financing and broad M2 money supply growth will be at a similar pace this year compared with 2017, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said on Monday in a work report at the opening of the annual meeting of parliament.

Targets set for 2017 were for both TSF and M2 to grow by about 12.0 percent, but ANZ said M2 grew just at over 8 percent. ANZ had estimated targets of 10 percent or lower for both liquidity indicators this year. (Reporting by Zhang Lusha and Cheng Fang in BEIJING, and John Ruwitch and Winni Zhou in SHANGHAI; Editing by Kim Coghill)