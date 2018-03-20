China's door to outside will only open wider - Premier Li

BEIJING, March 20 (Reuters) - China will further open up its economy and its door to the outside will only get bigger and bigger, with foreign and domestic firms allowed to compete on an equal footing, Premier Li Keqiang said on Tuesday.

China will further widen access to its services and manufacturing sectors while further lowering import tariffs, Li said at his once-a-year press conference in Beijing.

There will be no forced transfers of technology, and China will better protect intellectual property rights, Li told reporters following the close of China’s annual meeting of parliament. (Reporting by Kevin Yao Writing by Ryan Woo Editing by Eric Meijer)