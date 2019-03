BEIJING, March 10 (Reuters) - China will control the amount of bond defaults in 2019, using both legal and market means, a senior central bank official said on Sunday.

Bond defaults increased last year, but were not high, Pan Gongsheng, a vice governor at the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), told reporters on the sidelines of the country’s annual meeting of parliament. (Reporting by Kevin Yao and Yawen Chan; Writing by Ryan Woo; editing by Christian Schmollinger)