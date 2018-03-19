FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 19, 2018 / 2:46 AM / Updated 18 hours ago

New China c.bank governor: China should keep financial sector stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 19 (Reuters) - Newly elected People’s Bank of China Governor Yi Gang said on Monday that the most important task is to implement prudent monetary policy, while at the same time pushing forward financial reform and opening.

China should keep the financial sector stable, Yi told reporters on Monday morning.

Yi, a former vice central bank governor, was voted to take over the helm at the PBOC on Monday morning. (Reporting by Xu Jing and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

