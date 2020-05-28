China should remain vigilant against any rebound in COVID-19 -Premier Li

BEIJING, May 28 (Reuters) - China should remain vigilant and prevent any rebound in the COVID-19 epidemic, Premier Li Keqiang said on Thursday, adding that no cover-up of the coronavirus cases will be allowed.

China has shared information about COVID-19 in a timely way with other countries and calls for greater international cooperation to overcome the pandemic, Li said during his once-a-year news conference following the close of the annual meeting of parliament.