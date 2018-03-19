CORRECTED-China nominates Lu Hao to run new Ministry of Natural Resources

(Corrects to show Lu is governor, not acting governor)

BEIJING, March 19 (Reuters) - Lu Hao, the governor of China’s northern Heilongjiang province, was nominated to run the planned new Ministry of Natural Resources, while the current ministers for agriculture and environmental protection were nominated to run their expanded ministries.

The nominations were read out at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Monday during a parliamentary session, with journalists in attendance.

Last week, China announced sweeping government reforms, with the creation and expansion of several new ministries aimed at making policymaking more efficient. (Reporting by Shu Zhang and Christian Shepherd; Writing by Josephine Mason; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)