China to extend support for exploration, utilisation of unconventional gas

BEIJING, May 22 (Reuters) - China’s Finance Ministry said in its 2020 annual budget report on Friday that it will continue to support exploration and utilisation of unconventional natural gas, including shale gas and coalbed methane.

The ministry will also lower gas charges to agriculture-related sectors seriously affected by coronavirus, such as chemical fertiliser businesses that use natural gas as feedstock, it said.

The government currently grants subsidies for the production of unconventional gas. (Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Writing by Chen Aizhu Editing by Shri Navaratnam)