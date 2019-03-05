China can 'absolutely' reach agreement with U.S. on financial opening, banking regulatory chief says

BEIJING, March 5 (Reuters) - China can “absolutely” reach an agreement with the United States on opening up its financial sector, China’s top banking regulator Guo Shuqing told reporters on Tuesday on the sidelines of the annual parliament meeting.

Guo, chairman of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC), also said that China did not engage in competitive devaluation of the yuan currency. (Reporting by Ryan Woo and Stella Qiu; Writing by Yawen Chen; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)