June 28, 2018 / 11:50 AM / Updated an hour ago

China cbank adviser expects M2 growth this year to be higher vs 2017-state media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, June 28 (Reuters) - A China central bank adviser said he expects M2 money supply growth this year to be higher than that of 2017, Chinese state media reported on Thursday.

Sheng Shongcheng, adviser to the People’s Bank of China, was quoted as saying that the impact of the ongoing financial deleveraging had started transmitting into China’s real economy and that the latest reserve requirement ratio cut announced on Sunday will help smaller firms and boost liquidity. (Reporting by Kevin Yao and Lusha Zhang; writing by Se Young Lee)

