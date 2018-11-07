China cbank sells 20 bln yuan of offshore bills in Hong Kong

SHANGHAI, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The People’s Bank of China sold 20 billion yuan ($2.89 billion)of bills in Hong Kong on Wednesday, the bank said in a statement.

A 10 billion yuan three-month tranche priced at a coupon of 3.79 percent, while a one-year tranche, also worth 10 billion yuan, came in with a coupon of 4.20 percent.

Bank of Communications is the issuing and lodging agent for this deal, which will settle on Friday, Nov. 9. ($1 = 6.9303 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim Coghill)