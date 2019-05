SHANGHAI, May 15 (Reuters) - The People’s Bank of China said it sold 20 billion yuan ($2.91 billion) of bills in Hong Kong on Wednesday.

A 10 billion yuan three-month tranche was priced at a coupon of 3%, while a one-year tranche, also worth 10 billion yuan, came in with a coupon of 3.1%, the central bank said in a statement. ($1 = 6.8725 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith Editing by Jacqueline Wong)