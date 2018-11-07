UPDATE 1-China c.bank sells first offshore yuan bills in Hong Kong

* 3-mth bills 3.26 times oversubscribed

* 1-yr bills 2.29 times oversubscribed

* Offshore yuan loses 6 pct against the dollar so far this year (Adds subscription rate, background)

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The People’s Bank of China sold its first yuan-denominated bills in Hong Kong on Wednesday, raising 20 billion yuan ($2.89 billion) and giving it a new tool to manage the currency in offshore markets as it faces further pressure.

A 10 billion yuan three-month tranche priced at a coupon of 3.79 percent, while a one-year tranche, also worth 10 billion yuan, came in with a coupon of 4.20 percent, the PBOC said in a statement.

The two notes were oversubscribed by 3.26 and 2.29 times, respectively, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said in a separate statement.

Bank of Communications is the issuing and lodging agent for this deal, which will settle on Friday, Nov. 9.

The PBOC fixed the date for the sale last week, as the yuan came under pressure and drew closer to the 7 per U.S. dollar psychological level.

The offshore yuan has lost about 6 percent against the dollar so far this year as the greenback strengthened, the Chinese economy weakened and trade tensions between Beijing and Washington escalated.

Analysts expect the issuance to absorb some yuan liquidity in Hong Kong, increasing offshore yuan interest rates and making it more costly to short the Chinese currency.

Wednesday's deal was the first such sale by the central bank in Hong Kong, the world's largest offshore yuan centre and home to 600.3 billion yuan of deposits as of end-September. bit.ly/2RGbqYP

The PBOC issued its first offshore yuan bills in 2015 in London. ($1 = 6.9303 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith in Shanghai and Noah Sin in Hong Kong; Editing by Kim Coghill)