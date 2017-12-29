China FX regulator says no fx derivatives short position at end-Nov, unchanged from Oct

BEIJING, Dec 29 (Reuters) - China’s foreign exchange regulator said on Friday that it had no holdings of short foreign currency positions in forwards and futures versus the yuan at the end of November, which was in line with its October position.

China began reporting the data early last year, following speculation the central bank was using currency swaps and other derivatives to intervene in offshore forex markets to prop up the yuan.

The Chinese currency ended onshore trading session at 6.5120 per dollar on Friday, strengthening 6.7 percent so far this year. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Sam Holmes)