China c.bank to speed up banks' issuance of perpetual bonds - official

BEIJING, May 30 (Reuters) - China’s central bank will push forward and speed up the issuance of perpetual bonds by commercial lenders, said Sun Guofeng, head of the monetary policy department at the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), at a forum on Thursday.

The Chinese banking sector is facing pressure to replenish relatively thin capital to cushion against rising bad loans in an economic slowdown, and to heed government calls to boost credit expansion.

Perpetual bonds have no maturity date. (Reporting by Leng Cheng and Ryan Woo Editing by Jacqueline Wong)