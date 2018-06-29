FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 29, 2018 / 11:07 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China cbank chief asks banks to report SME services plan -state media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, June 29 (Reuters) - China’s central bank governor Yi Gang asked commercial banks to report their financial services plan for smaller firms to the central bank and banking sector regulator, starting in the third quarter, state radio said on Friday.

The People’s Bank of China said earlier in the day it will expand coverage and increase credit supply for smaller firms, seeking to ensure adequate liquidity amid signs of strain from Beijing’s sustained deleveraging drive. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

