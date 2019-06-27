PBOC to offer 2.5 bln yuan in bill swaps Thursday to support banks' perpetual bonds

SHANGHAI, June 27 (Reuters) - China’s central bank said that it would conduct a central bank bill swap operation on Thursday to improve the liquidity of perpetual bonds and support banks’ issuance of the bonds to replenish capital.

The bill swaps, with 1-year tenors, will be worth 2.5 billion yuan ($363.47 million), the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said in a statement on its website.

The PBOC conducted a 1.5 billion yuan bill swap operation in February.