China's Zhejiang Petrochemical launches mega reformer unit

SINGAPORE, Dec 11 (Reuters) -

* Earlier this month, China’s Zhejiang Petroleum & Chemical Co Ltd launched a 3.8-million-tonne-per-year reformer unit, a key processing facility at its new mega refinery and petrochemical complex in east China, the company said on its social media platform late Tuesday.

* The reformer unit, which processes naphtha into aromatics, is the world’s single-largest facility of its kind, the company claimed.

* Zhejiang Petrochemical，based in Zhoushan of Zhejiang province, started test runs at a 200,000-barrels-per-day crude oil refinery in May, the company said.

* The complex includes a second 200,000-bpd crude unit, a 1.4 million-tpy ethylene and a 4 million-tpy paraxylene plant. All facilites are expected to start operating next year, industry sources said.