Consumer Goods and Retail
December 11, 2019 / 3:37 AM / Updated an hour ago

China's Zhejiang Petrochemical launches mega reformer unit

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Dec 11 (Reuters) -

* Earlier this month, China’s Zhejiang Petroleum & Chemical Co Ltd launched a 3.8-million-tonne-per-year reformer unit, a key processing facility at its new mega refinery and petrochemical complex in east China, the company said on its social media platform late Tuesday.

* The reformer unit, which processes naphtha into aromatics, is the world’s single-largest facility of its kind, the company claimed.

* Zhejiang Petrochemical，based in Zhoushan of Zhejiang province, started test runs at a 200,000-barrels-per-day crude oil refinery in May, the company said.

* The complex includes a second 200,000-bpd crude unit, a 1.4 million-tpy ethylene and a 4 million-tpy paraxylene plant. All facilites are expected to start operating next year, industry sources said.

Reporting by Chen Aizhu, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below