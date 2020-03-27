Healthcare
March 27, 2020 / 1:50 AM / Updated 32 minutes ago

PetroChina's Jinzhou refinery starts producing low-sulphur marine fuel

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 27 (Reuters) -

* PetroChina’s Jinzhou refinery has started producing very low-sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) for marine bunkers, six months ahead of schedule despite the coronavirus outbreak, the company said in a statement

* The refinery, located in China’s northeastern province of Liaoning, has also built three oil storage tanks with capacity of 10,000 cubic metres each

* Jinzhou would soon produce first batch of VLSFO, containing 3,000 tonnes, but PetroChina did not give a detailed timeframe

* The refinery has a crude oil processing capacity of 6.5 million tonnes per year (130,000 barrels per day) (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Shivani Singh; Editing by Aditya Soni)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below