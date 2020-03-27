PetroChina's Jinzhou refinery starts producing low-sulphur marine fuel

BEIJING, March 27 (Reuters) -

* PetroChina’s Jinzhou refinery has started producing very low-sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) for marine bunkers, six months ahead of schedule despite the coronavirus outbreak, the company said in a statement

* The refinery, located in China’s northeastern province of Liaoning, has also built three oil storage tanks with capacity of 10,000 cubic metres each

* Jinzhou would soon produce first batch of VLSFO, containing 3,000 tonnes, but PetroChina did not give a detailed timeframe

* The refinery has a crude oil processing capacity of 6.5 million tonnes per year (130,000 barrels per day) (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Shivani Singh; Editing by Aditya Soni)